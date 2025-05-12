'Strong signs of recovery' as footfall lifts in Bradford centre

Bradford City Centre has seen in increase in both footfall and dwell time, according to Bradford Business Improvement District (BID).
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 16:45 BST

Figures from the first quarter of 2025 have shown that footfall increased by 25 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

The uplift follows significant public realm improvements in the city, delivered through the £48m Transforming Cities investment.

Independent retailer, Terence Igbokwe, who is manager at Lefteris coffee shop, said: “We’ve definitely been busier over the past couple of months than at the same time last year. Customers keep telling us how much better the city centre looks and feels since the works were completed.

Terence Igbokwe, manager at Lefteris coffee shop, in Bradford.placeholder image
Terence Igbokwe, manager at Lefteris coffee shop, in Bradford.

"We’d recommend people come down and see the transformation for themselves.”

Jonny Noble, chief executive of Bradford BID, said: “There is no doubt that 2024 was a tough year for city centre businesses due to ongoing roadworks and the sudden closure of the Interchange. However we’re now seeing strong signs of recovery.”

