'Strong signs of recovery' as footfall lifts in Bradford centre
Figures from the first quarter of 2025 have shown that footfall increased by 25 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.
The uplift follows significant public realm improvements in the city, delivered through the £48m Transforming Cities investment.
Independent retailer, Terence Igbokwe, who is manager at Lefteris coffee shop, said: “We’ve definitely been busier over the past couple of months than at the same time last year. Customers keep telling us how much better the city centre looks and feels since the works were completed.
"We’d recommend people come down and see the transformation for themselves.”