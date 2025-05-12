'Strong signs of recovery' as footfall lifts in Bradford centre

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures from the first quarter of 2025 have shown that footfall increased by 25 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

The uplift follows significant public realm improvements in the city, delivered through the £48m Transforming Cities investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent retailer, Terence Igbokwe, who is manager at Lefteris coffee shop, said: “We’ve definitely been busier over the past couple of months than at the same time last year. Customers keep telling us how much better the city centre looks and feels since the works were completed.

Terence Igbokwe, manager at Lefteris coffee shop, in Bradford.

"We’d recommend people come down and see the transformation for themselves.”