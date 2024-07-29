'Strong start' for Hull-based Cranswick as firm helped along by positive performane in premium range
For the 13 weeks to June 29, the firm saw revenue lift 6.7 per cent ahead of the same period last year, with like-for-like revenue also growing 6.4 per cent.
Cranswick said its results had been helped by its premium product ranges which had performed “particularly well”.
Adam Couch, CEO of Cranswick, said: “We have made a strong start to the year, delivering another quarter of strong revenue growth, whilst continuing to provide excellent service levels ensuring full availability of our products for our customers and the UK consumer.”
During the quarter, the firm completed the acquisition of a long-standing existing supplier of RSPCA Assured outdoor bred pigs, based in East Anglia.
The company said the farms will be integrated into Cranswick’s Wayland Farms operation.
Cranswick is also currently undertaking three investment projects, including a multi-phased expansion project at its Hull pork primary processing site.
The company is also undertaking a fit out of its new houmous facility at Worsley, Manchester and expanding its value-added poultry across both Hull sites.
Mr Couch added: “Our continued capital investment programme, including integration of agricultural supply chains, will further enhance operating efficiency and support UK food security as we continue to deliver on our long-term growth strategy.
“Our poultry business is growing strongly and the substantial investment we are making in our two value-added facilities in Hull will create the headroom for further expansion in this category.
“Looking ahead we continue to lay the foundations which will allow Cranswick to prosper. We have added to our pig herd during the quarter and, going forward, we expect to make further investment in our agricultural operations to ensure supply chain security and value optimisation.
“We expect demand for our products to remain robust through the remainder of this year and our outlook for the current year remains unchanged.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.