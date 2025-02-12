Stuart Rose's 'back to office' demands overlook environmental benefits of working from home: Paul Baxter

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The notion that “working from home is not working” ignores the significant benefits remote work brings to employees, businesses, the economy and the environment.

Allowing people to work from home drives employee satisfaction and loyalty.

Such flexible practices can give people back time to use either working more hours, or to spend with their families.

Former Asda and Marks & Spencer chief executive Lord Stuart Rose who has said remote working policies have spawned a generation who are "not doing proper work". Picture: Lucy North/PA Wire

This sentiment is backed up by recent research that we at The Green Insurer undertook that revealed that one in five employees said they would resign if their employer banned remote working, and a further 43 per cent said they would push for a compromise.

Lord Rose’s comments are rooted in a bygone era and fail to recognise the nuances of modern working life.

For millions working from home is not just a preference, but a necessity, whether due to location, mobility challenges or personal circumstances. Insisting on outdated, rigid office practices risk alienating talented employees and undermining productivity.

The modern workforce values flexibility, and companies that fail to adapt risk losing their competitive edge, especially in industries like IT where remote work is already the norm.

Furthermore, with three in four of our survey’s respondents saying that their commutes involve driving a car, the impact of office working not only increase road congestion but is a disaster for the environment and global warming.

Clearly, working from home is more difficult and not always feasible for all sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, education and retail.

Employees in these industries are often dependent on their cars to get to their place of work and indeed we launched our car insurance policies with environmentally conscientious drivers in mind, who need to use their car but want to limit their impact on the environment.

I would urge Lord Rose and others to engage in modern working practices and to support people in working from home for the benefit of the economy.

Such outdated, simplistic and superficial views have no place in our Upper House of Parliament, and I would welcome a debate with Lord Rose and others to explain the value that our dedicated team give to our business, the economy and the environment.