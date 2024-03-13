Study finds over 80% of Yorkshire consumers view sustainability as key for businesses

The findings - from a survey of 500 Yorkshire residents conducted by market research company OnePoll – showed that a total of 82 per cent of Yorkshire consumers think it is either ‘somewhat important’ or ‘very important’ for Yorkshire brands to be sustainable in their business practices

36 per cent also said that sustainability and social responsibility is a bigger factor in their buying decisions than it was two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results have been revealed in the lead-up to an event designed to help more Yorkshire businesses become B Corporations.

Founder Katie Sheehan started Loft & Daughter in 2019.

The event, titled B Curious, has been organised by the Yorkshire B Local group and will give companies of all kinds an insight into the B Corp certification process, the misconceptions, benefits and how to drive your business as a force for good.

Speakers at the event will include representatives from Yorkshire businesses who are already B Corps, including Full Circle Funerals, Headway Recruitment, Harrogate Spring Water, High Speed Training and Webmart.

B Lab UK’s Head of Growth, Annie Olivier, will be the keynote speaker at the event and said the survey results underlined the importance of companies taking their social, environmental and governance obligations seriously – and how becoming a B Corp could help businesses grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “There is clearly a real appetite for B Corp values among Yorkshire consumers and we’ve seen first-hand in other parts of the country that the more people find out about the B-Corp movement, the more they will seek out certified companies to provide their goods and services.

“People want to buy from and work for companies that are making a positive difference. But with so many businesses claiming to be socially and environmentally aware, it’s hard to know who or what to believe.”

The survey also found that 35 per cent of Yorkshire consumers have switched brands to buy ones that were more sustainable and socially responsible.

Malton-based jewellery and clothing brand Loft & Daughter became a registered B Corp last year. The company works with artisanal communities across India to co-create pieces which are sold to consumers via the company’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder Katie Sheehan started the business in 2019 after her career as a fast-fashion buyer left her wanting to, in her words “right the wrongs of the industry I left behind”.

She said: “I wanted to make Loft & Daughter a B Corp from the beginning, but as a one- woman start up, I was already overwhelmed with getting my brand off the ground.

“It’s been a long, daunting process, but it has forced me to look at my brand with critical eye,