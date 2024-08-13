'Subdued' construction market hits revenue and profit levels for Leeds firm Genuit

The company, which makes piping solutions for heating, plumbing, drainage and ventilation products for construction firms to use in their projects and was previously known as Polypipe, saw revenue down 10.6 per cent to £272.4m, compared to £304.8m in the same period of 2023.

Underlying operating profit was down 7.2 per cent to £43.6m but the company highlighted that its operating margin was up 0.4 per cent to 16 per cent.

The company’s chief executive Joe Vorih said that Genuit is “exceptionally well-positioned” for market recovery but its result statement added that it is not expecting immediate improvements in its sector.

It said: “The market is expected to remain subdued during the second half of 2024, with a backdrop of low volumes of new housebuilding, a softer commercial construction sector and an repair, maintenance, and improvement market that has been waiting for interest rate reductions. Despite this, the Board expects underlying operating profit to remain in the range of analyst forecasts.”

Earlier this month, the company announced the acquisitions of green roof technology firm Sky Garden and underfloor heating businesses Omnie and Timoleon. It said the deals will increase revenue for the second half of this year by £6m to £7m.

The company also said the ongoing rollout of a new business system is creating operating efficiencies for the group.

Mr Vorih said: "Whilst the market remains subdued in 2024, the Group demonstrated continued operating margin improvement in the first half over prior year, as the benefits of our strategic actions continue.

"I'm particularly pleased at the momentum building in the embedding of the Genuit Business System through our businesses.

"I'm also delighted to welcome new colleagues from our two recent acquisitions into the Group as we advance our Sustainable Solutions for Growth strategy.

“As we look forward into the second half, we currently anticipate these market conditions to remain, offset by continued operational and strategic progress.

"We continue to expect full year underlying operating profit to be within the range of analyst forecasts.