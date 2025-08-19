Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they then must walk the walk in the customer experience they provide.

Getting this right is more important than ever. Brand loyalty of the past no longer exists.

People no longer buy into brands, they simply hire a product when they have a job to do and if they find something which does the job better, they will leave.

Tom Belt shares his expert insight. Picture: Sam Toolsie.

In the modern world of mobiles, apps and social media, choice has become prevalent.

Loyalty can literally be changed at the click of a button. Changing bank accounts or utility providers was seen as a major headache, but now even if there is simply a kernel of doubt, switching to another provider can be done in minutes.

Businesses must demonstrate their value at every available moment the customer has with them across their journey. Value is different to price too. It’s no use being the cheapest retailer if your store isn’t somewhere I want to be and I have to return every item I buy.

Your price or your product can easily be undercut or copied. The value of your customer experience cannot.

So how do you stand out and build your brand in such a competitive marketplace?

First and foremost, you need to understand the dynamic between what your customer expects and what you deliver. Keeping up with competitors is one aspect, but exceeding, not just meeting expectations is now key.

Banking is a good example; I recently opened a new ISA with my current provider.

I had to go into a branch to do it and then wait four days for a password through the post before I could even access the app. When Amazon can deliver just about anything the very next day, this experience falls well short.

On the other side, The Hut Group offers a great example with Myprotein. They often upgrade orders to next day delivery without asking the customer, just surprising them.

Businesses can no longer say one thing and do another. It’s easy to say your business is innovative, customer-first or unique.

But if your website is clunky, your staff aren’t empowered or you feel like everyone else, customers will judge you all the worse for it.

Jet2 says ‘nothing beats a Jet2 holiday’. For this to be true it needs to be the case at every moment of the holiday. From booking to lying on the sun lounger.

That’s why they provide simple touches like reapplying filters from previous searches to streamline booking and aid the customer in the process.

It doesn’t have to be big changes, but anything that improves the customer journey makes a difference.

See every moment you have with a customer as an opportunity to be the business you want to be.

Your customer experience isn’t part of your brand, it is your brand.

Ignoring this will be to the detriment of not only your business and brand, but your reputation.

Times are tough for everyone right now and giving your customer what they expect - and more - is the most effective way your business will grow.