Succession planning is vital for business owners to secure their legacy: Michelle Holgate

Whether you’re assessing the possibility of an exit on a short, medium or long-term horizon, thinking about the process from early on could reap rewards further down the line, as well as reduce any stress and anxiety associated with what can often be a complex process.

Indeed, it’s not surprising that many going through the business exit planning process focus solely on the business rather than on what to do with the money once the deal has been completed.

However, it is important to have conversations about wealth planning on a regular basis from early on, to both financially and emotionally prepare for how your life will change when you exit the business.

Michelle Holgate shares her expert insight

Setting the foundations

As you begin to consider exiting your business, one of the most important steps is to clearly define your objectives. What do you hope to achieve?

Examples include securing your family’s financial future, enjoyment and reaping the rewards of your hard work, and legacy planning – including estate and inheritance tax planning, investing in other people’s businesses, establishing charitable structures, supporting local endeavours and so on.

With this in mind, it’s also crucial to assess your “magic number” which is usually based on the estimated valuation of your business and the amount of capital required in order to fulfil this objective. A financial adviser can help you work out how much your future lifestyle might cost, and whether the potential proceeds from a sale, alongside your pensions, savings and investments, are likely to be sufficient.

Combined, these can create the foundations for a solid plan, where both your business and personal finances are working for you – in turn providing you with the confidence and assurances that your hard work will be worth it.

What to think about after a business exit

The successful completion of a business exit marks the beginning of a significant life transition. However, the influx of capital can also create unnecessary concerns. That’s why it can be useful to take a step back, seek expert advice and assess your financial situation.

Concerns may include managing inheritance tax, gifting without giving away more than you can afford and knowing how much is enough to maintain a lifestyle in retirement.

With a clear understanding of your goals and financial resources, you can then develop a robust investment strategy, tailored to your financial goals and risk tolerance. Other considerations include minimising your tax burden while maximising the growth of your assets and investments through proactive tax planning.

Seeking expert advice

Selling your business might be the pinnacle of your career or a stepping-stone to a new venture. That’s why it’s important to surround yourself with a team of experts from day one.

Effective financial planning helps ensure your goals remain relevant and the right balance is struck across multiple objectives, including income requirements, estate planning, tax- efficient investing, adapting to changing personal circumstances and evolving legislation.

Taking financial planning advice before, during, and after the exit process helps ensure that you will achieve both your business and personal goals, while paving the way to a secure financial future.