Suma Wholefoods becomes corporate gold sponsor for Calderdale and Kirklees WomenCentre
Commitment to Community and Equality
Suma Wholefoods has always been guided by the principles of cooperation, equality, and social responsibility. As an equal pay worker co-operative, we believe in the power of collective effort and the importance of supporting organisations that align with our core values. Calderdale and Kirklees WomenCentre, with its tireless work in empowering women, advocating for gender equality, and providing essential support services, perfectly embodies these principles.
A Legacy of Support
Our relationship with the WomenCentre spans many years, during which we have consistently supported their initiatives. This enduring support stems from our belief in the critical role that the WomenCentre plays in fostering a more equitable and inclusive society. Their comprehensive services, ranging from counseling and domestic abuse support to education and advocacy, have made a profound impact on countless lives in our community.
Strengthening Our Partnership
By becoming a Corporate Gold Sponsor, Suma Wholefoods is deepening its commitment to the WomenCentre and its mission. This sponsorship will enable the WomenCentre to expand its programs, reach more individuals in need, and continue to be a beacon of hope and support for women in Calderdale and Kirklees.
A Shared Vision for the Future
“Our partnership with Calderdale and Kirklees WomenCentre is a natural extension of Suma Wholefoods’ cooperative principles and our dedication to social justice,” said Sophie Ziegler-Jones, Comms and PR Lead at Suma Wholefoods. “We are honored to be able to support such a vital organisation and contribute to the empowerment of women in our community.”
If every woman in our local area was a member WomenCentre would never need funding again! womencentre.org.uk/how-can-you-help/become-a-member/
Visit the website to view the corporate support packages available: womencentre.org.uk/corporate-supporters/