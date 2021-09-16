Superdry sales are recovering despite subdued high streets

Superdry said that sales are recovering well

The company reported a pre-tax loss of £37m for the year to April 24, compared with a £167m loss from a year earlier.

Superdry said it has seen revenues slip by 21 per cent to £556m for the year as it was disrupted by further lockdowns across key regions.

Julian Dunkerton, chief executive of Superdry, said: “Like most brands with a physical presence, our performance over the past year has been impacted by the significant disruption of Covid-19, but I am really proud of how the business has stepped up and returned to revenue growth in Q4.

“Store and wholesale revenues are recovering well despite continued subdued footfall, and e-commerce margin is benefitting from our return to a full price stance.

“I’m in no doubt that we’re turning the corner and there’s a lot to be excited about.

“Trading has been encouraging since the reopening of our stores, and we’ll take a big step forward as a brand with the opening of our global flagship store in Oxford Street later in the autumn.