Supermarkets must stop putting online shoppers above customers actually inside their stores: Sarah Todd

Otherwise, it’s a case of look after yourself and life is too short to be balancing a trolly’s worth of groceries on a tiny surface while some Sour Susan with a sandwich and bottle of Pinot Grigio tut-tuts behind.

They have lost this shopper’s business, so it’s been encouraging to read over the last week that some supermarkets are doing a U-turn and checking out of self-service, moving back to traditional tills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda has promised to put more staff on checkouts, while Morrisons has admitted it might have “gone too far” with self-scanning. The north’s independent incarnation of Waitrose, Booths, has got rid of them altogether.

Online shoppers are wrongly being prioritised over those in stores, argues Sarah Todd. Picture: Julien Behal/PA Wire

As a reporter, it was a privilege to meet and interview the late Sir Ken Morrison and there have been countless times over the years, with flashing lights and recorded messages reprimanding about “unrecognised item in the bagging area,” that it has been wondered what he would make of it all.

Middle-aged grumpiness must have hit, because this shopper sought out one poor store manager and asked him this exact question. He looked like a lad being rumbled for not having done his homework; asked to talk about Henry VIII or other historical character that he knew nothing about.

That is perhaps, right there, the point. That our modern world deals in the here and now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today’s shop, today’s duty manager, not the lifelong relationship that shopkeepers of yesteryear built up with their customers.

The reason for seeking out the manager was nothing to do with self-service checkouts, it was to report that an elderly lady had nearly fallen over all the packing boxes left littering the aisles. A swarm of staff were gathering orders for online customers, seemingly without a care for the real-life human beings in the store.

He was a very pleasant young man and apologised, explaining how snowed under they had been with online orders.

Its all rush-rush-rush for the online customers; they are definitely Kings of the retail world at the moment. Delivery vans tearing along our country roads - it will be the same in the towns and cities past pedestrians - as if they were dropping off urgent medical supplies to a far-flung frontline. So, as well as having a rethink about self-service, there is perhaps a need for business executives to look at getting the balance right between customers who are physically in the store and those who have made an online order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supermarket shopping is, of course, about food. Why was it that not a single person seemed to mention how fat our country is getting during the recent General Election?

Like unwanted leftovers on a plate, the nation’s ever-expanding waistlines were pushed to one side and ignored.

Just go to a cinema, summer concert or event and notice how many people don’t seem to be able to spend more than five minutes without shovelling something into their mouths. All at the same time as complaining about the cost-of-living crisis.

Suppose it’s a poisoned chalice for politicians. Criticise people’s eating habits and they will think you and the party you represent are mean. Another vice, apart from overeating, is vaping. The Husband had to hold his wife back when we were next to a newborn baby being vaped over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Svelte figured former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will have left a real legacy if Labour upholds its pledge to continue with his Tobacco and Vapes Bill. He introduced the bill, which had to be shelved when the election was called. It has at its heart, or rattling lungs, a simple pledge to progressively increase the age at which people can buy tobacco so that future generations will never legally be able to do so.

It’s all well and good politicians, like Boris Johnson was, being libertarians and not wanting to intervene in the private lives of citizens.

Certainly so when it comes to people’s hard-earned money - take note new Chancellor Rachel Reeves - but when it comes to health is it not a cop out to ignore those awkward questions?

So interesting, recently, to see photographs on social media of British beaches from the 1970s. Not a single big belly and all generations, from children up to grandparents, playing ball games together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad