A football team has become the first ever to be sponsored by an OnlyFans model.

Former healthcare worker Belle Grace, 29, has earned more than £2million since she started it as a side hustle in 2020.

She discovered Supporting Charities FC - who have played at Bradford (Park Avenue) - and were looking for a sponsor.

The charity football club features ex pros and TV actors and they are in a league with other charity-led football clubs.

Mum Belle, from Sheffield, Yorkshire, is their official shirt sponsor for this season with a link to her paid-for content featuring on the front of the shirt.

Belle said she did it to help support the team which has already raised more than £200,000 for charities.

"I haven't had to sleep with 1,000 men to make money like Bonnie Blue" Belle said.

"I've done it by simply being myself and, quite literally, just sleeping with my husband.

"Everyone assumes we don't have real lives or values, but I'm the opposite.

"I'm using my success to give back, it's about more than just the money-it's about making a difference.

"There's so much negativity around OnlyFans, but this is proof that it can be a force for good. I've worked hard to get where I am, and now I'm using that platform to support causes that matter."

Club manager Chris Moralee said: "One of the players is friends of Belle Grace and her partner and they mentioned they was interested in sponsoring one of our kits.

"I had no hesitation to welcome her on board - we rely on sponsors to help us get kits, club wear, footballs, and club equipment.

"With their kind sponsorship we are able to get the lads all kitted out in a fantastic new kit.

"Belle's sponsorship is a massive help in the club's ability to support so many charities. Without their HER? kind contribution and sponsorship we would not be able to support so many charities.

"People like Belle get a lot of bad press but she has used her financial gain to support us which obviously supports so many charities!

"Credit where it's due - she didn't have to get involved with the club but she has and others will only benefit from her gesture of sponsoring the kit."

Owen Warner, who starred as Romeo Nightingale in Hollyoaks, and David Stockdale, former Brighton and Birmingham City goalkeeper.

Belle began OnlyFans to earn extra income while working in healthcare as an assistant manager.

But her content went viral, and in a month she earned £50,000.

She does a variety of ad-hoc requests and was once paid almost £300 by a man who simply wanted to watch her wash her hair.

The success allowed her to quit her job and focus on her online career full-time, and she earns around £50,000 a month.

The partnership with Supporting Charities FC came about through a friend of a friend who plays for the team.

Belle said: "I told them upfront that I do OnlyFans and they were absolutely fine with it - we sorted the sponsorship, designed the logo, and had the kit made up."

She recently visited the team, meeting the players and taking photos in the new kit.

The club organises matches and events, donating proceeds to a good causes including mental health initiatives, community centres, and local families in need.