Supporting downsizers could help fix the housing market: Ben Merritt

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Yorkshire Building Society, we know that a good home is more than just bricks and mortar.

It’s a foundation — somewhere to start out, build financial security, raise a family, stay connected, and later in life, live safely and independently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But right now, the UK housing system isn’t set up to support that journey.

Ben Merritt shares his expert insight

There simply aren’t enough homes to go around.

The Government’s target to build 1.5 million new homes over five years is a start, but even that falls short.

Estimates suggest we need another 750,000 on top of that. The shortage is driving up prices, making it harder for first-time buyers to get on the ladder and for others to move as their needs change.

It’s not just about building more homes — it’s about building the right ones. For example, bungalows make up just 1 per cent of new builds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s a problem. If older homeowners can’t find accessible properties to downsize into, they stay put. And that means families looking to upsize into those homes are stuck too.

Our recent research shows that half of homeowners would consider downsizing if there was more support — whether that’s help with costs, better information or more suitable housing.

Among those aged 55 and over, that figure rises to 60 per cent. So, the appetite is there.

People have the equity and the motivation. But the system isn’t helping them act on it.

The biggest barrier? A lack of suitable homes nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly half of potential downsizers said they’d move sooner if the right properties were available locally.

We need a better mix of homes in the places where people want to live. While new-builds often appeal with their energy efficiency and manageable gardens, many developments are dominated by three-storey townhouses or identical layouts that don’t suit people approaching later life.

A more thoughtful approach to housing design and location could unlock movement across the market.

It’s encouraging to see this issue gaining traction politically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government is reportedly reviewing property taxes, including Stamp Duty, ahead of the autumn Budget. That’s welcome news.

Our research found that costs like these are among the biggest barriers to moving – and recent changes have made things more expensive, not less.

Stamp Duty needs a careful rethink to avoid unintended consequences and support all types of movers.

We believe it’s time for a strategic review of the housing market, led by an independent commission. It’s something we continue to push for as a business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Government and industry need to work together to create a system that works for everyone — from first-time buyers to those looking to downsize.

As the UK’s seventh-largest mutual lender, we’ll keep advocating for change that helps people move forward, wherever they are on their homeownership journey.