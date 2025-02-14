Surface Clinic: Fat loss, increasing your longevity and biohacking

Surface Clinic, Yorkshire's premier aesthetic clinic located in the world heritage site of Saltaire, is excited to announce its latest campaign: "Losing Fat Just Got Easier." This initiative introduces innovative treatments designed to assist clients in achieving sustainable weight loss and fostering positive lifestyle changes.

Surface Clinic's unique combination of cutting-edge technology, personalised care and highly skilled practitioners has earned the trust of over 25,000 clients across its Saltaire and Riddlesden clinic locations. “Reaching this 12-year milestone is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to delivering the best possible results for our clients,” says founder Rukhsana Khan. "We are excited to continue innovating and expanding our services to help even more people feel confident and empowered.

These new offerings build upon Surface Clinic's comprehensive range of over 90 medically led aesthetic treatments, which include injectables like Dermal Fillers and Profhilo, to skin rejuvenation with Ultraformer 3 and Morpheus8, and Hydrafacial.

As an award-winning clinic with the ethos “Beyoutiful Skin is Confidence” we are proud to introduce a groundbreaking combination of treatments: Emerald Laser combined with Lymphatic Drainage and InfraBaldan for non-invasive fat reduction, and EVRL treatment for metabolic health which is supported by an array of life enhancing benefits.

The treatment in Action

Like many people if you're struggling to lose weight in specific areas and finding it difficult to maintain long-term results, Surface Clinic has created the ultimate weight loss treatment plan. Clients have reported losing 6 to 8 inches, with some achieving up to 10kg of fat loss—all from the right areas.