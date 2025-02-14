Surface Clinic: Fat loss, increasing your longevity and biohacking
Surface Clinic's unique combination of cutting-edge technology, personalised care and highly skilled practitioners has earned the trust of over 25,000 clients across its Saltaire and Riddlesden clinic locations. “Reaching this 12-year milestone is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to delivering the best possible results for our clients,” says founder Rukhsana Khan. "We are excited to continue innovating and expanding our services to help even more people feel confident and empowered.
These new offerings build upon Surface Clinic's comprehensive range of over 90 medically led aesthetic treatments, which include injectables like Dermal Fillers and Profhilo, to skin rejuvenation with Ultraformer 3 and Morpheus8, and Hydrafacial.
As an award-winning clinic with the ethos “Beyoutiful Skin is Confidence” we are proud to introduce a groundbreaking combination of treatments: Emerald Laser combined with Lymphatic Drainage and InfraBaldan for non-invasive fat reduction, and EVRL treatment for metabolic health which is supported by an array of life enhancing benefits.
Like many people if you're struggling to lose weight in specific areas and finding it difficult to maintain long-term results, Surface Clinic has created the ultimate weight loss treatment plan. Clients have reported losing 6 to 8 inches, with some achieving up to 10kg of fat loss—all from the right areas.
Many patients are skeptical when we claim that body fat can be reduced in just 30 minutes without surgery, effort, downtime, or pain. The secret lies in our use of the Emerald Laser, combined with our unparalleled expertise and continuous support. This non-invasive, non-thermal laser creates temporary pores in fat cells, allowing fatty liquids to seep out and be naturally eliminated by the body.The journey begins with a comprehensive body consultation and a 3D Body Composition Scan. This advanced technology provides detailed measurements of your body's shape, size, and composition, offering insights into areas such as body circumference, volume, surface area, and fat distribution.With the rise of ultra-processed foods, poor lifestyle choices, and a lack of proper nutrition and exercise, more clients are turning to Surface Clinic for help.