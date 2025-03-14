Surface Clinic Opens Keighley & Riddlesden Clinic

Surface Clinic is excited to announce the launch of its cutting-edge Skin, Laser & Aesthetics Clinic in Keighley. For the first time, our multi-award-winning expertise is now available to clients in Keighley and the surrounding areas.

With over 13 years of advanced medical experience, Surface Clinic has established itself as a leader in the industry, with its flagship Saltaire branch earning multiple awards, accolades, and recognition as a Global Top 100 clinic.

Founder Rukhsana Khan expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We’re thrilled to bring our world-class treatments, expertise, and dedicated team to Keighley, supported by our global technology partners.

”With the rise in poorly performed aesthetic and surgical treatments due to low-cost offers, more people are now seeking premium, medically led procedures in a safe and professional clinic environment. At Surface Clinic, we set ourselves apart by prioritising the highest standards of client care over discount-driven deals. We take the time to deliver a first-class experience because we believe our clients deserve nothing less.

"Our passion lies in guiding clients through life-changing transformations and wellness journeys, and we’re excited to make a difference in Keighley and Riddlesden. At a time when more people are seeking to feel empowered and take control of their health—whether it’s tackling obesity or ageing well—we are proud to be the only clinic in the area offering fat loss, wellness, health testing, and longevity treatments.

"We combine innovative technologies with years of expertise to help you unlock the most beautiful, confident, and healthiest version of yourself.

To mark our amazing launch on March 21 2025 we are offering:

20% off Hydrafacials 25% off Laser Hair Removal treatments Offers on Full Body Laser Packages for Men and Women

All in a luxury premium setting, the new clinic will feature:

The Gold standard in Medical Grade Laser with Candela GMAX Pro

Hydrafacial Dermalux LED

Dermal filler Wrinkle Relaxant Injections

Body treatments

Skin Consultations

Surface Clinic also offers Skin and Body treatments including Skin Peels, Skin Boosters, PRP, Microneedling, Emsculpt, Emerald Laser, HUFU, Vitamin Shots, ZO Skin Health and more.

We’re located on 243 Bradford Road, Keighley, BD214AW (opposite the new Pure Gym)