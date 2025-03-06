Surface Clinic's Rukhsana Khan named among global aesthetic leaders in the Global Body 100
With over a decade of dedication to excellence in aesthetic treatments, Khan has personally performed more than 40,000 procedures and dedicates over 300 hours annually to advanced training.
Her selection for the Global Body 100 acknowledges her significant contributions to advancing aesthetic medicine and her commitment to the highest standards of patient care.
Since founding Surface Clinic in 2013, Khan has transformed it into Yorkshire's largest provider of advanced aesthetic treatments. The clinic now offers more than 90 world-class skin, body, and wellness treatments across two locations, having served over 9,000 clients during its ten-year journey.
Surface Clinic partners with the world's leading medical aesthetic brands and offers innovative treatments ranging from advanced injectables and skin treatments to cutting-edge body contouring and longevity services.
