The firm, which designs, manufactures and distributes medical technology for minimally invasive surgery, reported that its revenues had increased 9.3 per cent to £6.2m for the six months ending June 30.

Surgical Innovations Group posted an operating loss for the period of £0.1m, an improvement from the £0.3m posted for the same period last year.

The company also posted an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation profit of £0.2m, up from £0.1m the year prior.

Leeds-based Surgical Innovations Group has seen a jump in revenue despite what the firm described as persisting challenges in the UK market. Leeds Skyline. Date: 5th January 2023. Picture James Hardisty.

Jonathan Glenn, chairman of Surgical Innovations Group, said: "I am pleased with the progress Surgical Innovations has made over the first half of this financial year. We have continued to grow revenues and have delivered an adjusted EBITDA profit in the period.

“The operational plan implemented is expected to deliver cost benefits in the second half of the year and positions the business for increased profitability in 2025.

“The strength of SI-branded products remains robust, though challenges in the UK market are likely to persist over the near term. However, additional new product introductions and the realignment of the sales structure are anticipated to improve the UK business.”

The firm said that it had seen a strong original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sales performance, as supply chain issues were resolved and backorder position cleared. These are products made by the company and sold by a different firm under its own name.

Mr Glenn added: “In the first half, OEM sales were boosted by the clearing of backorders and will return to more normalised levels in the second half.

“Modest revenue and margin improvements are expected to materialise in the fourth quarter and continue into 2025.”

Net Debt for the firm at the end of the period was £0.5m, a slight increase on the net debt of £0.4m the company reported as of Dec 31 2023.

Gross cash headroom at the end of the period was £1.2m, down from £2.2m at the end of 2023.