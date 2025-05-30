Surgical Innovations Group reports strong start to 2025

Surgical Innovations Group, the designer, manufacturer and distributor of medical technology for minimally invasive surgery, said it was positioned for expansion after recording a strong start to the year.
The chairman, Jonathan Glenn, said all areas of the business were demonstrating growth compared with the previous year.

The company published its final results for 2024, which revealed that it achieved revenues of £11.95m last year compared with £12.01m the year before. Surgical Innovations said this reflected a challenging start to 2024.

However, Mr Glenn said key sectors are trending higher than the same period in 2024, reflecting positive momentum.

Surgical Innovations Group has reported its final results for 2024. Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)Surgical Innovations Group has reported its final results for 2024. Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)
He added: “The continued emphasis on sustainability is driving new account acquisitions in key markets. With a strong start to 2025 and multiple strategic initiatives in motion, the company is well-positioned for growth and success.

"The combination of sustainability-driven market expansion, targeted distribution partnerships, and innovative product launches will reinforce the company's competitive edge.

"At the same time, ongoing cost-reduction efforts will enhance profitability and ensure long-term sustainability. As the year progresses, the company remains focused on capitalising on emerging opportunities.”

