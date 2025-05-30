Surgical Innovations Group reports strong start to 2025

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chairman, Jonathan Glenn, said all areas of the business were demonstrating growth compared with the previous year.

The company published its final results for 2024, which revealed that it achieved revenues of £11.95m last year compared with £12.01m the year before. Surgical Innovations said this reflected a challenging start to 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Mr Glenn said key sectors are trending higher than the same period in 2024, reflecting positive momentum.

Surgical Innovations Group has reported its final results for 2024. Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

He added: “The continued emphasis on sustainability is driving new account acquisitions in key markets. With a strong start to 2025 and multiple strategic initiatives in motion, the company is well-positioned for growth and success.

"The combination of sustainability-driven market expansion, targeted distribution partnerships, and innovative product launches will reinforce the company's competitive edge.