Surplus food upcycling firm Food Works secures new premises in Sheffield

New home: Rene Meijer, CEO at Food Works, with Lupton Fawcett partner Claire Mayfield-Tulip.

Law firm Lupton Fawcett has helped to secure the future of Food Works by completing a lease on its new premises in two weeks.

Rene Meijer, CEO at Food Works, said: “Food Works showcases how tasty and nutritious meals can be produced for the community using surplus and locally grown produce.

“We’ve been based at our Wybourn hub for the last year but had to find new premises when the lease came to end with short notice. It seemed an impossible task, but with the help of lots of people and organisations in Sheffield and the invaluable expertise of Lupton Fawcett, we have now secured a 10-year lease on a new property in Handsworth.

“Being able to agree the lease guarantees continuity of our services and we can do it without closing for a single day.”

Food Works’ last market in Wybourn was on May 19 and its new hub opened on May 20.

“We are excited for our future plans and expect that we will be able to expand our work, as well as delivering it from a much more conducive environment,” said Mr Meijer.

The lease deal was the first to complete for new Lupton Fawcett partner Claire Mayfield-Tulip, who joined the firm’s commercial property team based in Sheffield earlier this month.

“We were delighted to be able to step in to help Food Works secure its new premises in record time,” she said.

Lupton Fawcett has offices in Leeds, Sheffield and York providing a full range of services.

