Surplus To Purpose: Yorkshire community interest group aiming to raise £40,000 to continue operating

Bradford-based Surplus To Purpose is aiming to raise £40,000 in order to continue operating, after a string of issues relating to one of its sites led to the company downsizing and restructuring in May.

The group collects surplus stock and food and redistributes it through shops and deliveries, as well as giving it to schools. It redistributes around 1,000 tonnes of surplus stock per year, or around 2.5 million meals worth of food.

The new Crowdfunder campaign marks the second fundraiser from the group, after it earlier this year raised around £36,000 in order to get out of a “financial black hole”.

​Staff and volunteers working at Surplus To Purpose’s former warehouse.

Adam Smith, director of Surplus To Purpose, said: “This is our second fundraiser. Our first was basically a survival one because we needed to get out of our previous warehouse. The rent had increased and we were landed with a year’s worth of business rates. Utilities were also through the roof.

“We went from a 10,000 sq ft warehouse with a huge supermarket down to a 500 sq ft shop, and lost forklifts, access to lorries and around 50 percent of our team.

“There were downsizing costs, redundancy costs, moving costs. That fundraiser was very successful, but now we need help to sustain ourselves.”