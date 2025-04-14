Surveyor champions heritage skills to inspire the next generation

The demand for skilled professionals in heritage trades is growing due to an aging workforce and increasing conservation needs. However, many schools and career advisors overlook these practical options when guiding young people. Delaney Marling Partnership wants to bridge this gap by encouraging students, parents, and educators to explore heritage skills as a viable and fulfilling career path.

Simon Delaney explains:

“Despite their critical role in preserving historic structures for future generations, careers in heritage skills often remain underrepresented in career advice for young people. At Delaney Marling Partnership we want to change this by highlighting the unique opportunities these roles provide for individuals passionate about history, craftsmanship, and making a tangible impact on the built environment. These can include, stonemasonry, lead work, glaziers, carpenters/joiners and metalwork.

"Heritage skills are vital to maintaining our nation’s historic buildings, yet many young people are unaware of the opportunities available in this field. These roles offer a chance to work on extraordinary structures like Beverley Minster while learning traditional techniques that have been passed down through generations. It’s not just a job - it’s a legacy.”

Heritage skills specialists play a crucial role in conserving and restoring historic buildings, from cathedrals and castles to ancient monuments and traditional homes.

Simon adds: “The job usually involves working at height and Beverley Minster offers a privileged view over the town, whilst safely accessing and repairing high-level structures like spires, towers and pinnacles using specialist techniques.”

These careers combine practical craftsmanship with deep historical knowledge, offering variety, creativity, and the satisfaction of preserving history for future generations. It can be accessed via an apprenticeship or the degree apprenticeship scheme which is fully supported by the Beverley Minster Old Fund.

"There’s an urgent need to inspire the next generation of craftspeople," adds Simon Delaney. "Without them, our ability to maintain historic landmarks like Beverley Minster will be at risk. Heritage skills offer not only technical training but also a sense of purpose and pride in contributing to something timeless.”

There are several routes into heritage skills careers:

Apprenticeships: Hands-on learning combined with formal qualifications in trades like stonemasonry or lead work.

Specialist Training Programmes: Initiatives such as the Cathedrals’ Workshop Fellowship or Historic England’s Heritage Building Skills Programme provide advanced training in conservation techniques.

On-the-Job Training: Many employers offer opportunities for trainees to learn traditional methods while working on live projects.

Delaney Marling Partnership encourages young people with an interest in history, craftsmanship, or architecture to explore these pathways and consider a future in heritage trades.

The firm invites schools, career advisors, and young people to learn more about these opportunities by contacting their team directly.

