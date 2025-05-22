Sustainability should remain a priority for businesses as net zero economy grows: Kate Hutchinson

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headline findings found that the Net Zero economy was growing three times faster than the overall UK economy, evidenced by a 10.1 per cent growth in total economic value.

Referenced as “the powerhouse of job creation and economic expansion”, there were 22,800 Net Zero businesses in 2024, 94 per cent of which were SMEs. It contributes £28.8bn into the economy and supporting 273,000 UK jobs, and when we include supply chain activities, this is boosted to a staggering £83.1bn and 951,000 jobs.

Taking a step back, and letting those figures sink in, it isn’t difficult to see that the green economy is accessible and open to business.

Kate Hutchinson shares her expert insight

Like anything, change starts with investment.

In some instances, this may be the purchase of an EV powered fleet of vehicles that will deliver a return over time as fuel prices are so disproportionately low when compared to petrol and diesel.

In other cases, it may be the transition to clean energy, which will require new systems and processes to be installed and implemented before savings are made through the reduction in energy bills.

More significantly, for manufacturing businesses, it could be the need to upgrade equipment or purchase new machinery to switch to clean power supplies, which in turn will make a business more efficient over time.

In all instances, consideration should be given to training. Futureproofing talent and ensuring people can work confidently and safely in environments that are changing will give businesses the strongest return on investment.

While most companies are likely to be aware of the benefits listed above, the measure of success will be in the planning. Allocating the investment needed and making projections and forecasts will show the commercial advantage in practice.

For those that don’t, it will be a case of sitting back and watching those that do.

Rather than becoming a barrier to change, continued economic uncertainty should become the rationale that businesses need to prioritise sustainability.

Thinking differently, rather than simply benefitting from a transition to more sustainable ways of working, companies should be considering how they can innovate and produce the support services needed as the UK implements change.

This then commercialises sustainability, creating a revenue stream for companies as they deliver products and services into the sector.

During 2023, investment in Net Zero was £6.4bn. In 2023/24 this jumped to £23bn, £20.1bn of which was from foreign investors.

We all know that for meaningful change to happen we need to embrace it as a community. This requires us to share our collective knowledge, ideas, experiences and challenges.

We can then work together in collaboration to achieve our shared ambitions, reducing the environmental impact we have and accessing the Net Zero economy.