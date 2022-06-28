Sweet Dreams by Rachael in Sandringham Road, Intake will shut down later this year, bosses have said.

Announcing the closure in a message on Facebook, a spokesman said: “It is with a very sad and heavy heart that we are having to give our beloved little shop up.

"We definitely cannot say we didn’t try but Intake clearly isn’t in need of a freshly baked, homemade food, cake and sweet shop.

Sweet Dreams by Rachael is closing its doors.

“Thank you to all our lovely customers for all your support during the last three years we really appreciate it. I have worked my **** off seven days a week for the last two years but now it has all been for nothing.

“We lost my dad during Covid and now our shop but I’m so glad he was able to see the business start out.”

However, it will not be the end of the set up.

The post added: “On the plus side we have been given an amazing opportunity, as we have been asked to take on the running of a cafe/kitchen in a local training college from September so we will still be around and you can still place orders for traybakes, cakes and cheesecakes & we will still be doing our buffets.

“The shop is now up for rent from September, we may possibly sell the business but without the name as we are taking that with us.”

The shop described itself as “dedicated to supplying great quality food, cakes and savouries along with traditional, retro and childhood sweets with party cones, hampers, gift sets and ocassion cakes and cupcakes made to order.”

In a further post, it added: “The shop will be closed from Wednesday July 6 and will reopen Tuesday July 11.

"Therefore there will be no Sunday dinners on Sunday July 10 and our last Sunday will now be July 24.