Sweet victory for Huddersfield dessert shop
Sals Desserts' slogan says it all: LIVE THE SWEET LIFE— and that’s exactly what they’re helping customers do, one treat at a time.
Their first nomination came from dessert devotee Simone, who contacted the 365 Awards earlier this year to shine a light on the sensational service and delectable creations being whipped up daily at the Huddersfield hotspot. From there, Sal’s Desserts rocketed to the top of the shortlist, thanks to votes from the public, 5-star reviews, and a tasting experience that judges described as “dripping in deliciousness”. There was nothing vanilla about the judges' decision.
From Kitchen Dreams to Award Creams
The story behind Sal’s is as rich as their chocolate fudge brownies. Founded in 2021 by the incredible individual Nina Budwal, who was just 22 at the time and still juggling university, the business began with a whisk, a dream, and a dash of determination. “I poured my absolute heart and soul into this place” said Nina. “From the moment we opened our doors, it’s always been about quality, kindness, and making sure our customers leave with a smile... and a cookie dough box.” Named lovingly after Nina’s mum Salinder, Sal’s Desserts quickly rose from a humble at- home baking business into Huddersfield’s most beloved dessert haven, with not just one, but now two shops and a swirl of loyal sweet-toothed supporters.
Rising Above The Rocky Road
This isn’t the team’s first taste of success. In 2024, Sal’s was crowned Best Dessert Shop in West Yorkshire, followed by the prestigious title of Best Dessert Shop in England — that’s the cherry on top of an already well-iced cake. But for Nina and her team, the story goes deeper. “The real win,” she says, “is surviving four tough years as a small business, through lockdowns, a cost-of-living crisis, and growing competition.” Despite the rocky road, Sal’s Desserts Huddersfield kept serving smiles and scooping out joy, with original handmade desserts, a massive menu of mouthwatering treats (think cookie dough, waffles, cakes, milkshakes, and ice cream galore), and a cosy indoor/ outdoor space perfect for parties or sweet escapes.
They Don’t Just Bake They Break The Internet
Sal’s isn’t just a hit in Huddersfield — they’re a certified social media sensation. From viral TikToks and aesthetic Instagram reels to behind-the-scenes baking content, Sal’s Desserts has built a mouthwatering online empire that keeps fans hungry for more. Their trending videos show everything from dripping chocolate sauce close-ups to delighted customers taking that first bite — and the comments are as sweet as the treats: “Best in the business,” “Dessert goals,” and “This place deserves to go global.”
A Community-Focused Confectionery
What truly sets Sal’s apart is their heart. Beyond the sprinkles and syrup, the business has always prioritised giving back — from raising funds for the Calderdale & Huddersfield NHS Charity, supporting families like Fight for Teeghan, to donating essentials to local food banks. In the words of Nina: “We may be a small business, but we’ve always had a big mission — to serve great desserts and support the community that supports us.” One loyal customer, Talia, summed it up during the 365 Awards nomination: “Sal’s has always stood out to me for their above-and-beyond attitude. Nina’s passion shows in every dessert, in every post, and in every interaction. She’s the cherry on top of Sal’s success.”
A Scoop of the Future
With their second store opening soon, Nina and the team are gearing up to double the whipped wonder. Expect a whole new level of dessert decadence. Whether you’re team waffle, team cookie dough, or team “one of everything,” one thing’s for sure: Sal’s Desserts is one to watch (and one to taste). So take a trip to Sals Desserts, 160 Luck Lane, Huddersfield, HD1 4RA to see what makes them an award-winning business. Whether it’s your first bite or your 365th, one visit to Sal’s and you’ll be hooked — just like the rest of West Yorkshire! Because when it comes to dessert, Sal’s doesn’t just raise the bar... they sugarcoat it, dip it in chocolate, and top it with whipped cream. Congratulations Sal’s Desserts!