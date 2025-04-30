Swift People Services joins Medilink North of England as its latest Corporate Partner

Swift are HR and People Specialists and part of the Haddletons legal team in Harrogate, North Yorkshire and the latest high-profile organisation to join Sheffield based Medilink North of England as Corporate Partners.

At Swift, they understand that great businesses are built by people and teams. That’s why they offer more than just employment services, they become strategic partners, providing dynamic, customised solutions that adapt to each team’s unique strengths and culture.

Tom Elliott, Chief Executive Officer, from Medilink commented, “We are delighted Swift joined us as one of our Corporate Partners. We look forward to developing our partnership over the next few years to benefit all our members in the north of England life sciences sector with their specialist HR and people services.”

Jacqui Swift, Chief Operating Officer at Haddletons and head of Employment and People Services at Swift replied, “We’re proud to join this corporate partnership with Medilink North of England, which represents a powerful network of organisations committed to collaboration, innovation, and regional growth. At its core, this partnership aligns with our values - supporting people, empowering businesses, and driving positive change across the North. We’re excited to share our expertise to help shape a more connected and resilient business community".

Swift People Services join Medilink as Corporate Partners

The Swift Approach is designed to be flexible, allowing businesses to choose the level of support that suits them - whether through ongoing retainers, sounding board services, ad-hoc advice, or project-based work.

Swift expertise spans:

HR Compliance & Employment Support:

Ensuring businesses stay compliant with UK employment law, including contracts, policies, and procedures. Offering support during disputes, disciplinaries, grievances, and tribunals.

Recruitment & Onboarding:

Assisting with job descriptions, advertising roles, shortlisting candidates, and managing the onboarding process to help businesses attract and retain the right talent.

HR Documentation & Policies:

Providing tailored employee handbooks, contracts of employment, and policies (e.g. absence, disciplinary, grievance, flexible working) that reflect each client’s needs.

Employee Relations Advice:

Providing day-to-day advice on managing people, including absence management, performance issues, disciplinary processes, and conflict resolution.

Performance Management & Appraisals:

Supporting the implementation of performance review processes, KPIs, and training plans to improve productivity and engagement.

Training & Development:

Delivering HR and management training (e.g. handling difficult conversations, leadership skills, equality and diversity) to upskill teams and managers.

Medilink North of England is a professional membership association and specialist consultancy for the life sciences sector, part of Medilink UK, they help businesses and organisations to innovate and prosper by improving sector connectivity and identifying opportunities, as well as helping organisations to grow by providing cost-effective consultancy support to become more competitive and profitable.