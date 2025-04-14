Switalskis promotes head of IT to CTO to drive legal tech strategy

Switalskis has promoted head of IT, Nigel Stott, to chief technology officer (CTO), recognising his expertise and commitment to driving innovation in legal services. Switalskis has promoted head of IT, Nigel Stott, to chief technology officer (CTO), recognising his expertise and commitment to driving innovation in legal services.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel, who joined the firm in 2022, brings three decades of experience to the position, gained across law firms, consultancy and legal tech providers. He started his career in 1995 as a 19-year-old computer operator and has since held senior IT roles focused on modernising systems and improving operational performance across the legal sector.

In his new role, Nigel will continue to lead Switalskis’ 16-strong team of experienced IT professionals. He will work closely with directors and department heads to deliver strategic improvements that support colleagues and enhance client service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Switalskis is different to many law firms,” says Nigel. “Its non-traditional structure and agile approach allow us to be bold and decisive, enabling us to deliver meaningful, lasting improvements. There are exciting developments ahead in legal technology, including the role of AI. The key is to harness these tools in a secure and ethical way to enhance what we do, while preserving the personal, human approach that defines how we work.”

Nigel Stott and John Durkin

John Durkan, Switalskis managing director, says: “Nigel brings clarity, pace and a strategic mindset to everything he does. He’s helped us make real progress in how we use technology to support our people and our clients. His well-deserved promotion is recognition of the impact he’s already made, and the pivotal role he’ll play as we continue to grow, adapt and invest in our future. Technology, when used thoughtfully, is a powerful enabler of excellent legal services and Nigel’s leadership ensures we make the most of that opportunity.”