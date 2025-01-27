Synectics awarded $2.2m contract by leading casino operator in South-East Asia
Synectics has won the contract, worth approximately $2.2m, for the professional services to deploy an upgrade and expansion at one of the most successful gaming resorts in the world, the company said today.
Under the terms of the contract, Synectics will provide a comprehensive suite of professional services which will include the project management and on-site commissioning required to upgrade the existing software and hardware infrastructure.
The statement added: “Synectics has been working with the customer since 2014, and the contract is further to the $13.2m contracts awarded, in aggregate, in FY 2024 (June and September). This is a complex project, with the customer's system remaining in operation 24/7 throughout the upgrade, which is expected to be delivered predominantly in the company's current financial year.”
Amanda Larnder, Synectics' Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, commented: "We are delighted to provide our professional services to such a prestigious and long-term customer in a market and territory in which we have significant experience.
"This contract demonstrates the customer's confidence in Synectics' end-to-end expertise required to deliver such an organisationally critical project and the commitment to our ongoing partnership."
