Synectics awarded $2.2m contract by leading casino operator in South-East Asia

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Synectics has won the contract, worth approximately $2.2m, for the professional services to deploy an upgrade and expansion at one of the most successful gaming resorts in the world, the company said today.

Under the terms of the contract, Synectics will provide a comprehensive suite of professional services which will include the project management and on-site commissioning required to upgrade the existing software and hardware infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement added: “Synectics has been working with the customer since 2014, and the contract is further to the $13.2m contracts awarded, in aggregate, in FY 2024 (June and September). This is a complex project, with the customer's system remaining in operation 24/7 throughout the upgrade, which is expected to be delivered predominantly in the company's current financial year.”

Security and surveillance systems company Synectics has been awarded another contract by a leading casino operator in South-East Asia. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Amanda Larnder, Synectics' Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, commented: "We are delighted to provide our professional services to such a prestigious and long-term customer in a market and territory in which we have significant experience.