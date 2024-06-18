Synectics secures $10m contract to upgrade surveillance at gaming resort in South-East Asia

Synectics provides advanced security and surveillance systems that help protect people, property, communities, and assets around the world.

In a statement, Synectics said the latest contract related to a site which is “one of the most successful and highest profile gaming resorts in the world”.

The statement added: “Delivery of the contract is anticipated to commence late in the company's current financial year ending November 30 2024 with completion expected by the end of the financial year ending November 30 2025.

Synectics has secured a major contract (Photo by Nicholas .T. Ansell/PA Wire)

"The customer has been using Synergy, the company's proprietary software platform, since 2014 and the contract will expand and upgrade the customer's existing system to the latest version of Synergy.

“This is a complex project with the customer's system remaining in operation 24/7 throughout the upgrade, and the company is currently developing a detailed programme with the customer.”

Paul Webb, Chief Executive Officer of Synectics, commented: "We are delighted to have secured this contract which reflects the significant market opportunity that exists in the casino and leisure sector in Asia.

“The strength of Synergy's capabilities and the quality of our support is evident by the fact that the customer, who has been working with Synectics since 2014, has committed to such a significant, long-term upgrade and expansion programme with us."

Synectics provides services for markets where security and surveillance are critical to operations, including gaming, oil and gas, public space, transportation, and critical infrastructure.

In an update published earlier this month, Synectics said trading for the year ending November 30 2024 remained comfortably in line with market expectations, and the group's cash position remained strong.

The statement added: “Following the early delivery of a number of projects by the group's Systems division in H1 (the first half of) 2024, the board expects a more evenly weighted financial performance in FY 2024 (full year 2024) rather than being weighted to the second half of the year as previously expected and as in prior years.”

Synectics expects to announce its unaudited interim results for the first half of 2024 on Tuesday 9 July 2024.

In April, Synectics also announced that it had been awarded an £800,000 contract with a new customer - a major UK utility provider - to deliver a multi-site deployment of the company's proprietary software platform, Synergy.

The contract, which will be deployed in the company's current financial year, will see Synergy rolled out in the UK utility provider's main command and control centre, centralising feeds from numerous locations throughout the network into one interface.