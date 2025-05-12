Synectics secures £1.1m contract with Stagecoach, the UK's largest bus and coach operator

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Synectics has announced that Ocular Integration, its systems integration business, has signed an agreement worth around £1.1m with Stagecoach.

The statement added: “Under the terms of the contract, Stagecoach will pilot Ocular's new On-Board Hub solution, an innovative, single-platform solution, designed to enhance fleet efficiency while improving both operator oversight and the passenger experience. The pilot is expected to be completed within 12 months, with the expectation that it is deployed more widely upon successful completion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Larnder, Synectics' Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, commented: "We are delighted that Ocular has been awarded this contract with the UK's largest bus and coach operator, which will be piloting its next-generation, on-vehicle technology.

Synectics has secured a contract with the UK's largest bus and coach operator. (Photo by National World)