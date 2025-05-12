Synectics secures £1.1m contract with Stagecoach, the UK's largest bus and coach operator
Synectics has announced that Ocular Integration, its systems integration business, has signed an agreement worth around £1.1m with Stagecoach.
The statement added: “Under the terms of the contract, Stagecoach will pilot Ocular's new On-Board Hub solution, an innovative, single-platform solution, designed to enhance fleet efficiency while improving both operator oversight and the passenger experience. The pilot is expected to be completed within 12 months, with the expectation that it is deployed more widely upon successful completion.”
Amanda Larnder, Synectics' Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, commented: "We are delighted that Ocular has been awarded this contract with the UK's largest bus and coach operator, which will be piloting its next-generation, on-vehicle technology.
"The contract not only recognises Ocular's long-standing experience in the transport sector but also demonstrates Ocular's expertise in understanding and responding to customers' individual needs by developing an on-vehicle surveillance solution that responds to their unique requirements.”