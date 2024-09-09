Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contract relates to the upgrade and expansion of the surveillance system at an unnamed major gaming resort in South-East Asia.

A spokesperson for Synectics said: “The Customer has been using Synergy, the Company's proprietary software platform, since 2014 and the Contracts will expand and upgrade the Customer's existing system to the latest version of Synergy.”

The contract is expected to be delivered in the year ending 30 November 2025, and comes in addition to another $10m (£7.6m) contract announced by the firm in June of this year.

Sheffield-based security systems firm Synectics has announced that it has been awarded a new $3.2m (£2.4m) contract. Photo: PA/ Clive Gee

Amanda Larnder, interim chief executive officer and chief financial officer, said: "The award of these contracts is a testament to the expertise of the Synectics team and our industry-leading software.

“We have been working with this customer for many years and we are delighted that they have committed to this upgrade and expansion programme with us."

Synectics announced in July that it was set to pay out its first dividend in five years after the company saw an uplift in both revenue and profits for the first half of the financial year.

The firm saw revenues increase by 20 per cent to £26.3m for the six months ending May 31, a jump from £21.9m the year prior.