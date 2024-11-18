Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield company has announced Amanda Larnder, currently interim chief executive officer and chief financial officer, as its new permanent chief executive officer.

The news follows the sudden passing of the firm's former chief executive officer, Paul Webb, in late August.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, the company said Ms Larnder had been “instrumental in ensuring that the company continues its positive growth trajectory”, in what it described as a “difficult period” for the firm and its employees.

Security systems firm Synectics has announced that it has appointed a new CEO. Photo: PA/ Clive Gee

Bob Holt, non-executive chair of Synectics, said: "On behalf of the Board, I am delighted that Amanda has been appointed as the company's permanent chief executive officer, after what has been a challenging period for everyone at Synectics. Not only has Amanda provided both stability and strength, but her knowledge of, enthusiasm and strategic vision for Synectics have been central in this decision.

“The Board and I look forward to continuing to work closely with Amanda as we focus on implementing our strategy, ultimately delivering growth to all stakeholders."

After a period of evaluation, led by Mr Holt, the firm’s board unanimously agreed to Ms Larnder’s appointment.

She had previously worked as Synectics' chief financial officer since July 2022, when she rejoined the company, and has over 16 years' experience in leadership roles, including within Synectics.

The company said that Ms Larnder will continue to oversee the firm’s finance and administrative functions until her replacement as chief financial officer is appointed.

It added that the search for her replacement is currently underway and that the company will release further announcements on the process “as appropriate”.

In July, Synectics announced that it was set to pay its first dividend in five years after an uplift in profit and revenue, re-instating an interim dividend of 2.0p per share.

The company saw revenues increase by 20 per cent to £26.3m for the six months ending May 31, a jump from the £21.9m it reported for the previous year. This resulted in a “significant uplift” in underlying operating profit for the firm to £2.2m, up from £0.8m in the first six months of 2023 and reflecting an increase of 183 per cent.

Gross profit for the company also increased 23 per cent to £11.2m, with underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation also up 67 per cent to £2.8m.

The firm has since announced a number of new contract wins, including a new $3.2m (£2.4m) contract related to the upgrade of a surveillance system at an unnamed major gaming resort in South-East Asia.