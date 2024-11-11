Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company has launched Synergy DETECT, which it said is a “key AI component” of its proprietary software system, Synergy.

Synectics said the launch expands its software product offering, which now comprises a suite of twelve AI-powered tools designed for detection and analysis.

Amanda Larnder, interim chief executive officer and chief financial officer of Synectics, said: "These exciting AI-driven features within Synergy are central to strengthening our position as a market-leading innovator in the security space.

surveillance systems firm Synectics has announced the expansion of its AI software. Photo: PA/ Clive Gee

“Synergy DETECT is set to enhance our portfolio significantly, providing our customers with the latest, best-in-class security and surveillance solutions."

Last week, Synectics announced that it had secured further contracts with the National Grid worth over £2m.

The contracts are for the delivery of security improvement works for 12 sites across the UK.

Synectics was awarded its first contract under the National Grid framework agreement in October of 2022 and, following the award of these new contracts, will now be deploying its services across a total of 32 sites throughout National Grid’s estate.

Speaking at the time, Ms Larnder said: “We are delighted with the award of these additional contracts with National Grid.”

In September, Synectics also announced that it had been awarded a new $3.2m (£2.4m) contract related to the upgrade and expansion of the surveillance system at an unnamed major gaming resort in South-East Asia.

The contract, which is expected to be delivered before the end of November next year, comes in addition to another $10m (£7.6m) contract announced by the firm in June of this year.

In July Synectics announced that it was set to pay its first dividend in five years after an uplift in profit and revenue.

The company saw revenues increase by 20 per cent to £26.3m for the six months ending May 31, a jump from the £21.9m it reported for the previous year.

This resulted in a “significant uplift” in underlying operating profit for the firm to £2.2m, up from £0.8m in the first six months of 2023 and reflecting an increase of 183 per cent.

Gross profit for the company increased 23 per cent to £11.2m, with underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation also up 67 per cent to £2.8m.

The firm said that due to its results, its board had declared a re-instated interim dividend of 2.0p per share to be paid to shareholders the following month.