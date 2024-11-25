Synectics: Yorkshire-based security systems firm announces new contracts worth over £2m
The contract in Qatar, which is worth approximately £1.8m, will see Synectics supply North Oil Company (NOC) – which is responsible for 45 per cent of the country's oil production – with its security camera station technology.
NOC is preparing to increase production at its offshore Ruya Project, as part of the expansion of the Al-Shaheen field, Qatar's largest oil field. The firm’s camera stations will be supplied in two phases, expected to occur in 2025 and 2026.
Synectics has also been selected to provide its security and surveillance solutions for a Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel in Brazil, with a contract value of approximately £0.5m.
Amanda Larnder, chief executive officer and chief financial officer at Synectics, said: "Our track record of technical excellence within the oil and gas sector is further evidenced by securing these two important contract wins.
"This is the third phase of the Al-Shaheen expansion awarded to Synectics, and we are delighted that we continue to be the vendor of choice on this prestigious project. We look forward to working with North Oil Company and continuing to strengthen our long-standing relationship.
"The award of the FPSO vessel represents another key milestone for Synectics in supporting critical offshore operations with innovative and reliable technology tailored to meet the demands of the global energy sector."
Ms Larnder was appointed as chief executive officer of Synectics early last week.
The news followed the sudden passing of the firm's former chief executive officer, Paul Webb, in late August.
Ms Larnder had previously worked as Synectics' chief financial officer since July 2022, and has over 16 years' experience in leadership roles, including within Synectics.
