Synectics: Yorkshire-based surveillance systems firm appoints new CFO

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Williams will take over the role from 26 August, having previously worked in a string of IT and software roles.

He takes over from Amanda Larnder, chief executive officer of Synectics, who has also been serving as the firm’s chief financial officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I am pleased to welcome Paul to the Synectics team as chief financial officer. He brings a wealth of capital markets and technology experience and we look forward to benefitting from his knowledge and expertise.

Surveillance systems firm Synectics has announced that it has appointed a new chief financial officer. Photo: PA/ Clive Gee

"Paul joins the business at an exciting period in our development, as we seek to drive improved internal efficiency and enhance our capabilities and scalability."

Mr Williams joins Synectics from CloudCall, a software and unified communications business which was quoted on AIM until January 2022, where he held the role of chief financial officer for 12 years.

Prior to his role at CloudCall, Mr Williams was chief financial officer for the Middle East and India subsidiaries of Columbus A/S, a Danish company providing IT software and services, and spent 12 years at ECsoft Group plc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He began his career with British Rail and Railtrack and spent four years working with IBM as a financial analyst.

The move comes after Synectics recently announced that it had built on a string of previously announced contracts with gaming resorts.

The firm announced earlier this month that it had agreed a five-year extension on a contract with what it described as “one of the world's most successful and high-profile gaming resorts”.

The unnamed customer is a major casino operator based in South-East Asia.