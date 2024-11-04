Synectics: Yorkshire security systems firm announced new contracts with National Grid
The contracts are for the delivery of security improvement works for 12 sites across the UK. Synectics said the contracts are valued, in aggregate, at approximately £2.2m
Synectics was awarded its first contract under the National Grid framework agreement in October 2022 and, following the award of these new contracts, will now be deploying its services across a total of 32 sites throughout National Grid’s estate.
Amanda Larnder, interim chief executive officer and chief financial officer, said: “We are delighted with the award of these additional contracts with National Grid.
“It is paramount that such critical infrastructure sites and systems remain robust and secure, and Ocular has significant experience in successfully delivering these solutions.”
The contracts will be delivered by Ocular Integration, the company’s division formerly known as Security, which will be responsible for implementation as well as providing ongoing customer support.
In September, Synectics announced that it had been awarded a new $3.2m (£2.4m) contract related to the upgrade and expansion of the surveillance system at an unnamed major gaming resort in South-East Asia.
The contract, which is expected to be delivered before November 30 2025, comes in addition to another $10m (£7.6m) contract announced by the firm in June of this year.