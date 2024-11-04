Synectics: Yorkshire security systems firm announced new contracts with National Grid

Yorkshire-based security system supplier Synectics has announced that it has secured further contracts with the National Grid worth over £2m.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 16:45 BST

The contracts are for the delivery of security improvement works for 12 sites across the UK. Synectics said the contracts are valued, in aggregate, at approximately £2.2m

Synectics was awarded its first contract under the National Grid framework agreement in October 2022 and, following the award of these new contracts, will now be deploying its services across a total of 32 sites throughout National Grid’s estate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amanda Larnder, interim chief executive officer and chief financial officer, said: “We are delighted with the award of these additional contracts with National Grid.

Synectics has secured further contracts with the National Grid worth over £2m.. Photo: PA/ Clive Geeplaceholder image
Synectics has secured further contracts with the National Grid worth over £2m.. Photo: PA/ Clive Gee

“It is paramount that such critical infrastructure sites and systems remain robust and secure, and Ocular has significant experience in successfully delivering these solutions.”

The contracts will be delivered by Ocular Integration, the company’s division formerly known as Security, which will be responsible for implementation as well as providing ongoing customer support.

In September, Synectics announced that it had been awarded a new $3.2m (£2.4m) contract related to the upgrade and expansion of the surveillance system at an unnamed major gaming resort in South-East Asia.

The contract, which is expected to be delivered before November 30 2025, comes in addition to another $10m (£7.6m) contract announced by the firm in June of this year.

Related topics:National GridYorkshire
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice