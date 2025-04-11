Synergy Car Leasing tops BYD-sponsored Broker News Awards 2025

For the second successive year, Harrogate-based Synergy Car Leasing is the Broker of the Year Award winner at the BYD-sponsored Broker News Awards 2025 held at London’s Orrery restaurant.

The Awards, which celebrate brilliance in the industry, also announced a host of other winners last week (3 April) that are pioneering, innovating and driving success in the leasing broker sector.

The judges believed Harrogate-based Synergy Car Leasing ‘has all the bases covered - best in sales, best in customer service and nurtures new talent brilliantly’ was a deserved winner.

With 10 categories, including the newly introduced Best Salary Sacrifice Broker Award, other winners were:

Best Appointed Representative - Leasing Route t/a Jurni Leasing (Stafford)

Best Small Broker (up to 1,000 units per year) - Greenfleets (Tring)

Best Mid-Size Broker (1,001-5,000 units per year) – Synergy Car Leasing (Harrogate)

Best Volume Broker (5,001+ units per year) – Nationwide Vehicle Contracts (Manchester)

Best Customer Service Broker – Synergy Car Leasing (Harrogate)

Best Commercial Vehicle Broker - Vanaways (Bristol)

Best Salary Sacrifice Broker - loveelectric (Edinburgh)

Best SME Fleet Broker – Fleet Alliance (Glasgow)

Best Innovation in Broking – The Electric Car Scheme (Hayes)

Further award category winners were:

Rising Star of the Year – Ellie Tucker, Synergy Car Leasing

Funder of the Year – Novuna Vehicle Solutions

Broker Supplier of the Year – vGroup International

Woman in Broking – Donna Kelly, Nationwide Vehicle Contracts

Editor’s award – Rod Lloyd, Chair of BVLRA Leasing Broker committee

Headline sponsor, BYD, presented the winning ‘Broker of the Year Award 2025’ to Synergy Car Leasing.

Claudio de Freitas, Contract Hire & Leasing Manager at BYD said: “This is the first time an OEM has been involved in these Awards, but we recognise the broker channel as an important element of our growth as a company, so we were honoured to be able to have been a part of this process, recognise the key players in the industry, and celebrate their achievements.”

Will Voisey, Managing Director at Synergy Car Leasing, added: “We are delighted to have won Broker of the Year for the second year running! Judges recognised the huge effort we have made consistently over the years to provide the best-in-class services to our customers as well as to nurture new talent within our organisation. We continue to grow, but the team remains very close, and we ensure we continue to work together as a team to achieve our common goal.”

Ralph Morton, Editor at Broker News concluded: “The Awards perform a vital role in celebrating excellence and highlighting the best in this thriving and dynamic community. Brokers are focusing on innovation, digital advancement, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, and that’s combining to build a strong broker sector.