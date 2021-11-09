Tactus Group buys PC gaming brand Chillblast which provides virtual reality technology to help RAF train pilots

This marks the firm’s fourth acquisition of the year to date and follows transactions involving the BIST Group and Bradford-based CCL Computers earlier this year.

Chillblast is the official PC supplier of Williams eSport, which is part of the famous Formula 1 team, and its devices are designed for gamers and enthusiasts who want to compete at the highest level.

The Ministry of Defence’s RAF Air Cadet training simulators are also built around Chillblast’s virtual reality technology.

Scott Brenchley, Tactus CEO (right) and Ben Miles, MD at Chillblast

A spokesman said: "Located in Poole, Dorset, Chillblast has won hundreds of prestigious awards for its products, from the likes of PC Pro, PC Gamer and PC Advisor. The company is also an Intel Platinum Member and Microsoft Silver OEM Partner.

"This acquisition enhances North West-based Tactus’ status as a global multi-channel e-commerce business. Chillblast’s unique offering and positioning in the gaming technology market is complementary to the existing brands in the wider group, including Geo, Horizon and Nazare."

In August, Tactus secured a £40m investment from Chrysalis Investments to support its growth ambitions. It has completed an additional three transactions this year for B2B IT hardware provider (BIST) Group in September and PC Gaming specialists CCL Computers in April.

Scott Brenchley, CEO of Tactus Group, said: “We are building a global technology group with unrivalled expertise in the gaming space. Ultimately, we want to change the way people buy and use technology, so we are investing in brands and platforms that deliver the solutions that customers need, when they need it.

“Chillblast will be an excellent addition to Tactus and we look forward to welcoming them to the group.”

Ben Miles, managing director at Chillblast, added: “We’re excited to become part of the Tactus Group. We have built Chillblast into an award-winning gaming brand over the last two decades and, with our presence in the gaming space well established, this is an exciting time for us to be joining a fast-growing technology group like Tactus.”