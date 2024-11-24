Talbot Hotel: North Yorkshire pub to reopen after six-figure investment

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in Richmond, the pub originally closed at the beginning of November to undergo a refurbishment, with work also taking place behind the scenes to add new features.

Work on the pub includes new carpets alongside an increase in covers with additional bench seating installed. The pub said adjustments had also been made to the bar layout to allow for quicker service.

Michelle Atkins, operator of the Talbot Hotel, said: “We’re excited to welcome locals back to our newly refurbished pub and have planned a lineup of fun reopening events coming up for all to enjoy.

“We know the work completed has not only enhanced our warm and welcoming atmosphere but also strengthened the pub's community spirit, which was at the heart of our thoughts during the investment.

“We're thrilled with our first-class beer range at competitive prices, and we cannot wait to showcase all the new features we have been working hard on behind the scenes for guests to enjoy.”

The Talbot Hotel is part of the Stonegate Group, the UK’s largest pub company.

The company added in a statement: “High-level furnishings throughout the site will create a newfound sense of comfort while sitting back and relaxing after a long day.

“Situated near popular walking routes, this community pub is a favourite stop for dog owners, welcoming four-legged friends throughout and offering the perfect spot to enjoy a pint with your pooch.”

Originally formed in 2010 with 333 pubs, Stonegate Group now holds over 4,500 sites, including 17 in Leeds.

Stonegate Group also runs chains including Be at One and Slug & Lettuce.

Amongst the firm’s Yorkshire venues is the LGBTQIA+ venue, Queens Court, in Leeds city centre, which recently reopened after a £249,000 refurb.

The company also recently invested £1m in transforming the former Walkabout site in Leeds city centre into a “beerhall for cocktail lovers”.

This comes, however, during a turbulent time for Stonegate.

In April, the company announced that it was struggling to refinance its £2.2bn debts.

In its annual report, the firm said: “Since the refinancing plans haven’t been executed, there is an indication that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the company and group’s ability to continue as a going concern.”