Tan Hill Inn: Couple who fell in love as lockdown caretakers of Britain's highest pub get engaged at Yorkshire Post event
Angus Leslie proposed to partner Maria Lowcock in front of hundreds of people at the end of the recent Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards event in Leeds.
The pair, who live in Askrigg, North Yorkshire, fell for each other during lockdown in 2020 when they lived in as caretakers at the Tan Hill Inn, which is known as the country’s highest pub as it sits 1,732 feet above sea level.
Angus, a chef who works for Tan Hill Inn, caught Maria by surprise when he popped the question at the black-tie bash.
The pair were on stage for a team photo after the prize giving ceremony at New Dock Hall in Leeds when Angus proposed.
The pair, who met as co-workers at the famous Yorkshire pub, were part of the shortlisted Tan Hill team in the Best Pub category at the awards.
“I was not expecting it at all and when he guided me out of the crowd I was wondering what he was doing until he knelt down,” said Maria, 56, who works front of house at the Tan Hill Inn’s sister pub, the Green Dragon at Hardraw, near Hawes.
Angus, 55, said: “If you’re going to have to be locked in then the highest and loveliest pub in the land was quite a romantic place to spend it. I was very lucky to spend that time with Maria.”
