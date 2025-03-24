Taste, toast, celebrate: new-look Grappa sets new standard in Italian hospitality

This week, a renowned city-centre Italian will be rolling out the red carpet as scores of the region's best-known VIPs gather to celebrate a new vision and new partnership.

As Sheffield's largest independent Italian bar and restaurant, Glossop Road’s two-storey Grappa is ushering in a new era of sophisticated Italian hospitality, featuring quality dining, crafted cocktails and a vibrant atmosphere.

The future direction of the kitchen is now being guided by a Michelin level chef with an emphasis on high quality food and fresh produce.

The relaunch celebrates a new partnership with a local independent leisure group, with the new-look Grappa now offering additional private hire opportunities; an enhanced Italian-inspired bottomless brunch; a new food menu and authentic Neapolitan pizzas freshly prepared in a Gianni Acunto oven sourced directly from Naples.

Small bites at Grappa

Taking its name from Italy’s famous grape-based spirit, Grappa already boasts the most expansive grappa menu in the region.

Grappa is the brainchild of celebrated Sheffield restaurateur Steve Zsirai, whose previous successes include iconic venues such as the legendary Flying Pizza, West Street's ever-popular Tequila Bar, Viva Tequila in Gleadless, and Chesterfield’s highly-rated Giorgio’s.

Steve Zsirai said: “We’re excited to unveil Grappa’s transformation. Our new partnership has allowed us to further develop a venue that's not only stylish and contemporary but also deeply rooted in authentic Italian tradition. With an exceptional team behind us, we’re confident Grappa will further grow to become Sheffield’s premier Italian dining and party destination.”

Guests can also expect the finest daytime coffee, leisurely lunches, after-work drinks, sumptuous dinners, and lively late-night entertainment featuring music and dancing at weekends. Grappa combines a rustic, welcoming downstairs bar area with an elegant 70-seater upstairs restaurant, complemented by an inviting outdoor terrazza.

Guests enjoy a night at Grappa

Grappa is located at 266 Glossop Road, Sheffield, S10 2HS.

For more information, visit www.grappasheffield.com.