The new venue is set to open at Sheffield’s Victoria Quays, located close to the city centre, and will become The Tavern Collective’s first UK location.

Titled Tavern on the Quays, the venue is set to open its doors to the general public on 22 September.

The site is located under the Grade II listed arches beneath the Quays Hotel, which date back to 1855.

Some of the team at Sheffield's new Tavern on the Quays bar and restaurant.

Organisers have said the new venue will feature fully restored arches, complete with original stone, brick and steel beams.

Rene Ortiz, group director for UK and Ireland at The Tavern Collective parent firm, Northland Restaurant, said: “We want Tavern on the Quays to become the place to be and a real neighbourhood hangout.

“It’s a beautiful building, full of history and lovely architectural details, but renovated in a modern way. From the relaxed steampunk vibes and our playful bulldog mascot, to surprising menu twists and throwback tunes, we can’t wait to show the people of Sheffield what The Tavern Collective is all about.

“We’re also delighted to be official sponsors of the mighty Sheffield Steelers – in homage to our Canadian roots and our love of ice hockey.”

The 5000 sq ft restaurant will seat 90 guests, plus additional bar seating.

Additional elements, taking the venue to 9000 sq ft in total, will open at a later date, including two under-arch private dining spaces for up to 40 people and a ballroom, which will seat a further 200, for conferences, weddings and parties.

A patio is also set to be created over the coming months.

In March of this year, the Dorothy Pax, a long-time Victoria Quays staple, announced that it was closing down in the face of rising costs.

The independent bar and music venue had been located at Victoria Quays for eight years.

A statement from the firm issued at the time said: “We are heartbroken to announce that The Dorothy Pax is now closed with immediate effect.

“It’s not been an easy decision to make as this affects not only ourselves but the bar staff, the engineers, the artists, our local boating community, our wider Sheffield community and our suppliers.”

Sheffield’s city centre has seen a string of new bars opening over the last 12 months.

In November of last year, Arc Inspirations opened a new BOX sports bar venue in Sheffield, building on its existing Yorkshire venues in Leeds.

As well as being behind the BOX sports bar chain, the company also runs Manahatta – which opened a Sheffield venue in 2023.