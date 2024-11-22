Taxpayers and creditors to lose out on £1m as Grimsby seafood firm sold to associated company for £65,000

Taxpayers and creditors are set to lose out on around £1m from an administration deal for a fish supplier run by a previously-jailed businessman which has been sold to an associated company for £65,000.

Grimsby-based D&A Seafood Solutions went into administration on October 31 with the business and its assets then sold to Ramus (Grimsby) Ltd the following day.

Administrators Quantuma said the move had saved 32 jobs. A new report published by Quantuma on Companies House has now revealed further details about the sale.

The report states there is an expected £1.5m deficit between what D&A Seafoods owes to various parties and what is due to be realised from the administration process.

HM Revenue and Customs are among those owed money by D&A Seafoods (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

The list of company creditors includes a debt of more than £400,000 owed to HMRC while trade and expense creditors are collectively owed £612,000. A further £450,000 is owed to a linked company called MBR Group.

The report notes that Ramus (Grimsby) director and shareholder George Constantinescu was a director of D&A Seafood Solutions until March this year, while current D&A company director Alistair Ramus “is likely to become a director of Ramus (Grimsby)”.

Ramus (Grimsby) Ltd was incorporated in May this year and is yet to file any accounts. Mr Ramus is the son of Christopher and Elizabeth Ramus, who started the well-known Ramus Seafoods business in Yorkshire in the 1970s.

A 2022 High Court judgment involving a family dispute over finances following the death of his father stated that Mr Ramus had been sentenced to three years and three months in jail in 2009 for fraud and false accounting.

The ruling in the case detailed that he was handed a bankruptcy restriction order, which prevents an individual serving as a company director, which lasted until September 2022.

The administration report on D&A Seafood Solutions states the business was originally founded in London in 2015 but moved to Grimsby in 2017 before finding itself in “extreme hardship” with an uninsured debt of £90,000 after one of its customers went into liquidation.

It merged in 2019 with the “debt-laden” Ramus Seafoods. The report said the “ownership structure” of the company was also moved to another business called MBR Group.

In early 2020, Ramus Seafoods was relaunched as a premium supplier to retailers after closing accounts with restaurants and hotels.

On September 15, 2022, Mr Ramus became a director of Ramus Seafoods, MBR Group and D&A Seafoods.

In his judgment delivered in the family finance dispute High Court case, Judge Mark West said that it was “clear” Mr Ramus had been involved in the “promotion, formation and management” of MBR Group and D&A Seafoods prior to the end of his bankruptcy restriction order in September 2022.

In April 2024, D&A Seafoods entered into a company voluntary arrangement to reschedule payments to creditors.

Quantuma said administration was sought after the company was unable to maintain its monthly repayments under the CVA, leading to the pre-pack sale to Ramus (Grimsby).

The report said the sale agreement includes a clause that should the business or assets be sold within 12 months, 50 per cent of any profit on the sale is payable to the administrators.

The report stated that on October 15, 2024, the company’s stock was valued at £562,175. Under the terms of the overall £65,000 sale, the stock was valued at £2,500.

A statement by Mr Constantinescu, which was included in the administrator’s report, said Ramus (Grimsby) “is well-positioned for growth and sustainability once the legacy debt from D&A Seafood Solutions is addressed”. The report added the new firm “will inherit a strong presence in its market, characterised by a loyal customer base and a reputation for quality”.

A further letter by an independent evaluator sent to Mr Ramus said D&A Seafoods had a £474,000 deficit on its balance sheet at the end of 2022. It said the “only realistic alternative” to the pre-pack sale would be the closure of the business.