Taylor Emmet celebrates a record number of employee promotions

Leading law firm Taylor Emmet is celebrating a total of 40 promotions, the highest-ever number of employee promotions, including Oliver Simpson as Head of Private Wealth, Kat May as Divisional Head, and Amy Harris as Head of Property Litigation.

Additionally, Head of Quality, Risk and Compliance, Dawn Hague, has been appointed as a Director, whilst four promotions have been made to Partner positions, including Ian Osborn, Sam Sims, Helen Millard, and Elizabeth Alderson.

Across the firm, six employees have been promoted to Senior Associate positions and six to Associate roles. The firm has also promoted four members of their support team to Senior Manager level, across HR, Marketing, Finance and Client Services.

Further promotions across the business include Legal Executives, Paralegals, Legal Administration, Legal Assistants and Support Assistants, demonstrating growth across all areas of the business.

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO of Taylor Emmet

Taylor Emmet takes pride in the firm’s employee culture, maintaining its commitment to supporting their talented team of lawyers and specialists.

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO of Taylor Emmet, said: "We are extremely proud to announce this round of promotions within the firm, the highest number we have awarded, reflecting how we nurture and develop exceptional talent.

"These promotions exemplify our commitment to supporting our people at every stage of their professional development. Each of these talented individuals has made outstanding contributions to the firm's success, and I have every confidence they will continue to grow and excel in their new roles."

Sharna Poxon, HR Director at Taylor Emmet, said: "At Taylor Emmet, our culture focuses on nurturing employees and supporting progression, and this record achievement demonstrates our commitment to developing our people and recognising their hard work.

“These promotions represent the success of our Talent Enhancement Programme, which is designed to help individuals achieve their aspirations while supporting the future growth and development of Taylor Emmet.”