Taylor Wimpey Site Managers recognised as some of the best in the UK

An incredible six of Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire Site Manager’s are celebrating after receiving a Pride in the Job 2024 Quality Award from the National House-Building Council (NHBC).

Now in its 44th year, the Pride in the Job Quality Awards have become the benchmark for exceptional site managers and are awarded following a rigorous judging process. Thousands of inspections have taken place to determine this year’s 449 winners from a field of more than 8,000 sites, and the Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire winners puts them in the top 5% of UK site managers.

Joe Evans said: “I’m delighted to have been recognised as one of the UK’s top site managers. I’m surrounded by a fantastic team and we’re all dedicated to building homes of the highest quality for our customers. This award is testament to our hard work and I’m delighted our commitment has been recognised.”

Jeff Gilhespie, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire said: “We have always been committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality and customer service and we continue to be an NHBC award-winning home builder year after year. This award is thoroughly deserved and we’re incredibly proud of all our winning site managers and their teams.”

Joe Evans, Taylor Wimpey Hartburn Grange Site Manager

Steve Wood, CEO at the NHBC says: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

“Winning site managers demonstrate dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.”

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

The Quality Award winners will go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2025.

The winner’s for Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire are;