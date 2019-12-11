Team 17 in Wakefield reveals new video game

Video games developer Team 17 has announced that new sandbox game The Survivalists will launch next year.

The game, set in The Escapists universe, will be released on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2020, Wakefield-based team 17 said.

The Survivalists sees players shipwrecked on procedurally-generated islands and combines the crafting, combat and building elements of The Escapists with new features including a mimic system that allows players to train monkeys, gather resources, build structures and fight off threats.

In addition to single-player mode, the game will also feature a session-based, online co-operative multiplayer element, as introduced in The Escapists 2.

Debbie Bestwick MBE, CEO of Team17, said: “We were delighted to announce The Survivalists via our friends at Nintendo last night, and to expand The Escapists’ universe.

“Building on existing franchises is an important growth pillar for Team17 and, more importantly, reflects the skill, dedication and creativity of our team.”