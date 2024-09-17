Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which created video game series Worms and has published other big titled including Dredge and Overcooked, posted revenue of £80.6m for the six months ending June 30, an 11 per cent increase on the same period in 2023.

This came as the firm also posted a 40 per cent increase in operating profit to £12.2m and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of £19.4m, an 18 per cent increase on the same period last year.

Steve Bell, CEO of Team17, said: "I am pleased with the group's performance during the first half as we continue to focus on driving sales through first-party IP titles and across our extensive portfolio, with strong demand for our games and apps across the Group.

Team 17 has posted record revenues following a strategic review undertaken by the firm last year. Photo: Alamy/PA

"Looking ahead, there is significant growth potential in our core markets - Indie, edutainment and working simulation games.”

During the period, the firm launched nine new games which included three apps, while four of its existing games were launched on additional platforms.

The group said, however, that the new release market across the first half of 2024 had “continued to remain challenging”, contributing to the company's decision to make a combined £4.6m impairment across a small number of titles.