Team 17: Yorkshire video game firm behind Worms posts record revenue
The company, which created video game series Worms and has published other big titled including Dredge and Overcooked, posted revenue of £80.6m for the six months ending June 30, an 11 per cent increase on the same period in 2023.
This came as the firm also posted a 40 per cent increase in operating profit to £12.2m and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of £19.4m, an 18 per cent increase on the same period last year.
Steve Bell, CEO of Team17, said: "I am pleased with the group's performance during the first half as we continue to focus on driving sales through first-party IP titles and across our extensive portfolio, with strong demand for our games and apps across the Group.
"Looking ahead, there is significant growth potential in our core markets - Indie, edutainment and working simulation games.”
During the period, the firm launched nine new games which included three apps, while four of its existing games were launched on additional platforms.
The group said, however, that the new release market across the first half of 2024 had “continued to remain challenging”, contributing to the company's decision to make a combined £4.6m impairment across a small number of titles.
Games Label revenues grew nine per cent for the firm to £51.3m, up from £47.1m in last year’s first half, with back catalogue sales growth of 54 per cent, and first-party sales growth of 33 per cent.
