Team17 to change name to everplay group to reflect 'evolution of business'
In a statement, the group said the rebranding reflected the evolution of the business following its IPO (initial public offering) in 2018.
It added: “The group now comprises three distinct divisions operating across complementary markets within the video games and apps industry. everplay provides the group with a name that reflects its purpose to never stop playing, as well as its creative drive to deliver a lifetime of play. The change enables Team17, StoryToys and astragon to continue to operate under their highly distinctive brand identities while maximising operational synergies and cross-selling opportunities across the wider group and avoiding any confusion between the group and the Team17 division.”
The group said it continued to trade well in the second half of 2024, driven by an improved performance from new releases and another “excellent performance” in the back catalogue across the group. Trading over the Christmas period was strong and the group said this encouraging momentum continued into January.
