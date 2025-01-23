Team17 to change name to everplay group to reflect 'evolution of business'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the group said the rebranding reflected the evolution of the business following its IPO (initial public offering) in 2018.

It added: “The group now comprises three distinct divisions operating across complementary markets within the video games and apps industry. everplay provides the group with a name that reflects its purpose to never stop playing, as well as its creative drive to deliver a lifetime of play. The change enables Team17, StoryToys and astragon to continue to operate under their highly distinctive brand identities while maximising operational synergies and cross-selling opportunities across the wider group and avoiding any confusion between the group and the Team17 division.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad