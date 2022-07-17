Tech business Giacom welcomes young children in Hull to learn about potential careers in industry

Giacom has been working with Hull and East Yorkshire Children’s University to open the eyes of primary school children in the city to the careers in tech they could pursue when they are older.

Hull and East Yorkshire Children’s University aims to build the confidence, self-esteem and aspirations of youngsters living in areas of high deprivation by providing them with a diverse range of experiences outside the classroom.

Giacom, a provider of cloud services to IT companies, is a Gold sponsor of the charity.

Sophie Lockwood, campaign manager at tech business Giacom, with children from Biggin Primary School.

Under the partnership, 90 children from Biggin Primary School, in Bransholme, visited Giacom’s offices at Priory Park, west Hull, over two days to learn about the business and the wide range of careers it offers.

The ‘Day in the Clouds’ visits were organised by Giacom to inspire long-term ambitions and improve their future prospects by giving them an early insight into the world of work. The children, who were accompanied by volunteers from the charity and staff from their school, spent time in Giacom’s different departments to find out more about what they do and took part in a range of activities.

Sophie Lockwood, campaign manager at Giacom, welcomed groups of 45 children over two consecutive days.

She said: “It’s so important for all of us at Giacom to support our local community and give something back, which is why we’ve been delighted to work with Hull and East Yorkshire Children’s University to support and inspire young children in the city.