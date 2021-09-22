Tech consultancy AND Digital aims to create 100 jobs in Yorkshire after hiring industry veteran

Paramjit Uppal, CEO and founder of AND Digital

AND Digital has named Andy Goundry as the club executive at its new base in Leeds.

The company is hiring staff for a number of technical jobs, ranging from entry level roles to technical leaders.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Goundry has worked in the tech sector for more than 20 years. He has built up a number of tech start-ups and has also served as a general manager for the North West and South West for an international software consultancy.

A spokesman said: “As club executive, Andy will lead the company’s drive to source the very best of the region’s digital talent and contribute towards AND’s ambitious target of 10 times growth by 2025.

“He’ll also form part of AND Digital’s presence at this year’s Leeds Digital Festival, where the company will be hosting a number of key events to profile its unique approach to delivering digital consultancy.”

Mr Goundry said: “My role at AND Digital presents a major opportunity for me to make a meaningful impact in the tech sector.

He added: “The company’s belief in the power of people to drive successful digital innovation and transformation really resonates with me.

“Our presence at this year’s Leeds Digital Festival is an opportunity for the company to connect with the digital talent that exists in the city.

“We’ll be hosting a number of events that will talk about the importance of people in driving digital transformation, and why the recruitment of a diversified pool of talent is vital to success in a fast-paced, ever evolving sector.

“We’ll also be sharing some of our thoughts on the potential of technology to deliver greater social impact in the communities we work in.

Mr Goundry added: “After 18 months, it’s great to be able to get out there once again and start to engage directly with the curious minds and innovative individuals we know could play a key role in shaping AND’s ambition to create a truly Digital North.”

Paramjit Uppal, the CEO and founder of AND Digital, said: “Andy really does share our vision of what a successful tech industry should look like, not only in Leeds, but across the world.

“Leeds and West Yorkshire are of huge strategic importance to AND’s ambitious growth plans, particularly given the scale of innovation currently taking place in its tech and digital sectors.

“What’s more, Andy’s knowledge and experience will be vital in helping us to achieve one of our central missions, to support clients in delivering tech that makes life better for 200 million people, every day.

“We are constantly on the hunt for talent. We currently have a range of roles available for those looking to start their career, right through to those seasoned tech leaders ready for a new challenge – all of which have resulted from new client wins and the growth of existing client relationships.”

AND Digital is designed around the ‘club model’, with each staff member being part of a small cross-functional team called a squad. Six to eight squads, with some specialist roles and a leadership team, make up a club.

AND Digital operates through a series of clubs based in London, Leeds, Manchester, Halifax, Reading and Edinburgh.

The company aims to accelerate the development of world-class digital capabilities.

It is a digital enablement partner for global organisations including British Airways, Gousto, NBrown Group and IAG Cargo.

Leeds Digital Festival features a programme of 300 virtual and in-person events that celebrate digital culture in all its forms, hosted by start-ups, leading tech businesses and government institutions.

The festival, which started on September 20 and runs to October 1, will welcome tech firms from the Leeds city region, representatives from the Department for Culture Media and Sport (DCMS), Ofcom and the G7, as well as a range of speakers from around the world.

Following on from last year, the festival will adopt a hybrid approach, with a mixture of in-person and online events being held across the two weeks.

It is being billed as “the tech event for everyone” and will celebrate everything that encompasses technology and digital, from coding, fintech and social media, to Artificial Intelligence and healthcare tech.

The AND team will be hosting a panel discussion on September 29 with NHS and GDS, hosted by AND’s Chief of Public Sector, Chris Gray.