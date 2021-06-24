Tech firm buys Yorkshire courier and logistics firm for £750,000

Shift said its technology boosts delivery drivers by enhancing their earning capacity

Techlogico, which is based near Pontefract, is a same-day courier that provides companies throughout the UK with on-demand, delivery solutions for goods, with a particular focus on the banking, retail and agricultural sectors.

It was established in 2013 and Shift said it has rapidly grown to become one of the leading service providers in the North of England.

The acquisition is the third by Shift in the last six months, as it builds regional scale to ensure enough driver support is available around the UK to fulfil the rapidly expanding consumer demand.

Techlogico made revenues of £2.9m in its last financial year.

Shift said it is achieving an enhanced brand profile, significant national scale and rapid growth by acquiring and integrating well-known local or specialist courier businesses to its technology platform.

These acquisitions help to increase the national scale of the Shift platform by providing driver coverage in geographic regions where additional driver support is required to meet growing consumer demand.

Capitalising on a multi-billion pound market opportunity, Shift said its platform changes the way that businesses and consumers think by enabling an on-demand, personalised delivery service that includes final mile delivery for retailers, house and office moves, bulky item delivery, and events and business logistics.

Shift said its technology boosts delivery drivers by enhancing their earning capacity and delivery efficiency via an algorithm that identifies patterns in their daily routes and matches additional jobs via geolocation and available capacity.

It said this provides a cheaper, more efficient and more environmental service at enhanced margin levels.

Jacob Corlett, chief executive of Shift, said: “The trend of customers and businesses looking for a personalised, on-demand user experience at a low-cost price point is clear.

"Taxis, food delivery and hospitality services are now providing on-your-schedule solutions, but without a premium price tag and Shift believes that the courier market should be no different.

"We have developed a solution that is able to do this using a unique algorithm to identify empty transport space from across the Shift network of fleet and independent drivers, finding the best-fit driver for the customer.