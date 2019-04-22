Tech pet firm Vet-AI to move into Nexus complex in Leeds

Vet-AI has officially moved its operations into Nexus, the University of Leeds’ new £40m innovation hub.

Founded in 2017 by tech expert Paul Hallett, experienced veterinarian Robert Dawson and veterinary dermatologist Sarah Warren, Vet-AI is a research and development company dedicated to overhauling the pet healthcare industry.

The firm’s bosses want to support pets and their owners by giving them access to affordable and convenient care when their pets need it most.

The co-founders have spent the past 18 months researching and understanding pet owners’ needs, as well as the current vet-tech landscape, which has informed the company’s flagship brand, Joii.

Using Joii, concerned pet owners simply list their pet’s symptoms, which are then assessed by the AI triage model.

The app then generates information to help them decide what to do next, whether it be no action at all, consulting a vet online or visiting a practice. Joii will offer online consultations via video with vets and online chats with vet nurses within the app.

Ahead of its first product launch this spring, Vet AI has moved into Nexus to tap into the University of Leeds’s academic and research expertise.

Working with Nexus’ relationship management team, Vet AI will receive support in developing productive working partnerships and collaborations to drive business growth.

Paul Hallett, co-founder of Vet-AI, said: “Nexus is the best place to grow a tech business in the region, because it bridges the important gap between vision, industry and academic validation with the University of Leeds. With Nexus, we are able to take our technology and gain the required support to turn it into a global business.”

Dr Martin Stow, Nexus director, said: “We’re delighted to have such a progressive and innovative business joining the Nexus community.”